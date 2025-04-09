Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox Combine to Make Interesting Baseball History on Tuesday
The Cleveland Guardians earned a win in their home opener on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Chicago White Sox 1-0 at Progressive Field.
After the win, Cleveland is now 4-6 while the White Sox are 2-8. The Guardians won the American League Central a year ago, but find themselves in third at the moment. The White Sox had the worst record in the Modern Era last season and are picking up where they left off. They went 41-121.
This was a classic pitchers duel most of the day with White Sox rookie Shane Smith throwing six-innings of two-hit ball. Ben Lively and four relievers relievers threw a shutout for Cleveland. Lively struck out four.
The Guardians didn't score until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Mike Clevinger walked in the game-winning run. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, it's the first walk-off walk in a 1-0 game since back in 2009.
The White Sox mustered just two hits in the contest and didn't get one hit for extra bases, while the Guardians only got three in total.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. White Sox' righty Shawn Burke, who started on Opening Day, will take the mound. He's 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA.
Left-hander Logan Allen will pitch for the Guardians. He's 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. The two teams will finish out on Thursday before kicking off respective weekend series against the Red Sox (White Sox) and Royals (Guardians).
Related MLB Stories
ANY MONEY FOR BO? After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year deal over the weekend, what's the latest on a possible extension for Bo Bichette? CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS DOMINANCE: Masahiro Tanaka, the former Yankees' star, is currently playing in Japan and closing in on a big career accomplishment. CLICK HERE:
KING TUCK: Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs is doing things rarely seen during his first season with the North Siders. CLICK HERE: