Cleveland Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Entering 2025 with Wild History Under His Belt
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase will head to spring training next week with the rest of the pitchers and catchers.
And when he gets there, he'll be bringing some incredible history with him, according to @CodifyBaseball:
The only pitcher in MLB history to face at least 500 hitters during his career and allow an OPS under .500 is Emmanuel Clase.
(and he's faced over 1,200 hitters)
Clase put together a truly dominant regular season for the Guardians, who won the American League Central in 2024. He went 4-2 with a microscopic 0.61 ERA, appearing in 74 games. He had 47 saves, which marked the third straight year that he's led the American League in that category.
However, as good as Clase was in the regular season, it all came crumbling down in the postseason. The Guardians advanced to the ALCS despite Clase giving up a game-winning home run to Kerry Carpenter (Detroit Tigers) in Game 2 of the ALDS. He also surrendered four earned runs against the Yankees in the ALCS.
Clase had a 6.35 ERA in four ALDS games and a 15.43 ERA in three ALCS games.
Lifetime, he's 16-23 with a 1.67 ERA in the regular season. He's a three-time All-Star who has 158 career saves.
He's pitched in parts of five big-league seasons with the Texas Rangers and Guardians. He's under contract through the 2026 season but the Guardians own team options in both 2027 and 2028.
Still just 26 years old, Clase is set to make $4.5 million this year. He's one of the best deals in the entire sport.
