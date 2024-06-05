Cleveland Guardians' Closer is One of Only Two Players in History to Put Up These Stats
Cleveland Guardians' closer Emmanuel Clase is doing things only done once before in baseball history.
Per Fuzzy over "Underdog Fantasy:"
Yesterday Emmanuel Clase joined Craig Kimbrel as the only 2 closers in MLB history to have 130+ saves and a sub 2.00-ERA through their age 26 season
Clase, who is in the fifth year of his career with the Texas Rangers and Guardians, now has 130 saves and a 1.81 ERA. He's become the most dominant closer in the game, leading the league in games finished and saves in each of the last two seasons. He's also leading all of baseball in both categories entering play on Wedensday.
He has 19 saves this year and a microscopic 0.30 ERA for the first-place Guardians.
Clase is under team control through 2026 and also has a team option in his contract for 2027 and 2028.
As for Kimbrel, he's still in the league with the Baltimore Orioles. Now in his 15th year with the Braves, Padres, Cubs, White Sox, Phillies, Dodgers and Red Sox, he's a 10-time All-Star who has 430 career saves, which is the most of any pitcher in the game today.
He led the National League in saves for four straight seasons from 2011-2014.
Clase and the Guardians will go for a second straight win against the division-rival Royals tonight. First pitch from Kansas City is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Brady Singer (KC) pitches against Nick Sandlin (CLE).
The Guardians currently lead the Royals by 5.0 games in the AL Central.
