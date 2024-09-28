Cleveland Guardians Do Something Not Done Since 2001 in Team History
The Cleveland Guardians lost to the Houston Astros on Friday night 5-2 at Progressive Field. At 92-68, the Guardians have already won the American League Central. They are 1.0 game behind the Yankees for homefield advantage in the looming American League playoffs.
Though the Guardians lost, they did accomplish something they haven't done since 2001 in team history: Record a 14th sellout of the season.
Per Zack Meisel of 'The Athletic:'
Guardians have had 14 sellout crowds this season, their most since 2001 (the year their then-record 455-game sellout streak ended). They've surpassed 2 million in attendance for the first time since 2017. Good stuff, Cleveland.
The Guardians are one of the more surprising teams in baseball this season. After finishing third in the division a season ago, they also lost Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona to retirement. They hired first-time manager Stephen Vogt who has exceeded all expectations in year one. They are also doing all of this without ace pitcher Shane Bieber, who was lost to Tommy John surgery after just two starts.
Part of the reason why Cleveland has been able to be this good is because of the historic back end of their bullpen. Emmanuel Clase has set the record for most saves in team history and he's joined back there by an elite group of flamethrowers that will make Cleveland a tough out in the playoffs.
Furthermore, Jose Ramirez is closing in on a 40/40 season and is going to finish in the top ten of American League MVP voting.
The Guardians will play the Astros again on Saturday.
