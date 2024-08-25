Cleveland Guardians Duo Joins Rare Baseball History with Set of Home Runs
The Cleveland Guardians rocked the Texas Rangers 13-5 on Saturday. With the win, they are now 74-55 on the year. The win was important because Cleveland maintains a 2.0 game lead in the American League Central. They are also battling it out with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles for the potential top seed in the American League playoffs.
The Guardians got 15 hits in the win, including four home runs. Josh Naylor hit his 28th bomb of the year while Bo Naylor hit his 10th. With the dueling blasts, the Naylor brothers joined some exclusive major league history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Naylors are the 13th pair of brothers to homer in the same game all-time as teammates, the 6th to do it at least 3 times! (h/t ): @EliasSports
Langs noted that Justin and B.J. Upton lead the way with six such games. Josh Naylor is one of the main pieces of Cleveland's roster and helps drive the offense. He's got the 28 homers and 91 RBI. He's hitting .238.
The younger Bo is hitting just .207 with 10 homers and 36 RBI.
The Guardians will take on the Rangers again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Cody Bradford will get the ball for Texas while Matthew Boyd will pitch for Cleveland.
Bradford is 4-1 this season with a 3.56 ERA. Boyd is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and just recently came back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last year.
