Cleveland Guardians Make History Hardly Seen in Last 100-Plus Years During ALDS
The Cleveland Guardians are pulling out all the stops as they try to gain an advantage in the American League Division Series with the Detroit Tigers.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Guardians pulled a move rarely seen in the last 100-plus years of baseball history in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday.
the Guardians are the 3rd team in postseason history with multiple PH PA thru the first 3 innings of a game, joining:
2021 NLCS G5 LAD
1920 WS G4 CLE
Given that the Tigers are using a bullpen game in Game 3, the Guardians are trying to chase proper matchups against different sets of pitchers. They pinch-hit David Fry for Kyle Manzardo and also substituted Jhonkensy Noel for Will Brennan.
At the time of this posting, the Guardians trail the Tigers 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. If the Guardians go onto falter, they'd trail the best-of-five series 2-1.
Regardless of outcome in this game, Game 4 of the series will be played on Thursday at Comerica Park. Both teams are looking to advance to the ALCS, where they'd await the winner of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals series.
The Guardians won the American League Central this past season, the first year at the helm for manager Stephen Vogt. The Tigers used an incredible hot streak to get into the playoffs in the final week of the regular season.
Game 4 of the series will be played on Thursday at 6:08 p.m. ET.
