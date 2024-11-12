Cleveland Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt Looking to Make History as Manager of the Year
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was named a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year on Monday night. He's joined as a finalist by Matt Quatraro of the Kansas City Royals and AJ Hinch of the Detroit Tigers.
If Vogt were to win the award, he'd be making some baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Stephen Vogt last played in 2022. This would be the fastest anyone has gone from player to Manager of the Year
Current record: 2006 Joe Girardi, played in ‘03
Vogt's rise has been meteoric. After retiring in 2022, he spent one year as the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners. Then, he got the Guardians job last offseason and promptly led the Guardians to the American League Championship Series.
Cleveland won the American League Central in his first season, doing it despite a season-ending injury to ace Shane Bieber and season-ending injuries to relievers James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan.
Vogt spent 10 years in the big leagues with the A's, Diamondbacks, Rays, Giants, Braves and Brewers. He's a two-time All-Star as well.
Vogt is just one of many former catchers to find success as a manager. Mike Scoscia, Girardi, Mike Matheny, Joe Torre, Hinch and Scott Servais are just a few examples, but the list is certainly bigger than them.
Cleveland figures to be good again next year, but they need to figure out how to handle Bieber's situation this offseason. Though he can't pitch until the middle of next season, he'll be a free agent at the end of this year. Could Cleveland look to bring him back on a shorter deal?
The Manager of the Year Award will be announced on Nov. 19.
