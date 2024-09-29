Cleveland Guardians MVP Candidate in Extremely Rare History as Regular Season Ends
The Cleveland Guardians lost to the Houston Astros 4-3 on Saturday night in Cleveland.
With the loss, the Guardians are now 92-69 on the season. They have won the American League Central but still would like to win on Sunday in the regular season finale to get some momentum for the playoffs.
The Astros have won the American League West and are locked into the No. 3 seed in the American League playoffs. They will take on either the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers in the wild card round of the playoffs, set to begin next week.
Guardians star Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the loss. He had all three RBI. Both the double and the home run were his 39th of the season.
With one day left in the regular season, he's made some incredible history already and could make more.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
38+ HR, 38+ 2B & 40+ SB in a season, MLB history:
2024 José Ramírez: 39 HR, 39 2B, 41 SB
2024 Shohei Ohtani: 54 HR, 38 2B, 57 SB
2006 Alfonso Soriano: 46 HR, 41 2B, 41 SB
2002 Alfonso Soriano: 39 HR, 51 2B, 41 SB
If Ramirez were to hit a homer and a double on Sunday in the finale, he'd have the second ever 40/40/40 season.
In any other year, Ramirez would win the MVP Award but unfortunately it looks like he'll finish behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. for the honor.
Gunnar Henderson, Jarren Duran, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tarik Skubal also figure to receive votes as well and will all finish in the Top-10.
