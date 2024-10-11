Cleveland Guardians MVP Candidate Moves Up Team History After Big Game 4

Most career #Postseason extra base hits - Player with the @CleGuardians franchise:

21- Manny Ramirez

19- Jim Thome

15- Sandy Alomar

14- Kenny Lofton

11- Jose Ramirez (Via a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 win vs DET to force a Gm5 in their ALDS)

11- Omar Vizquel

10- David Justice