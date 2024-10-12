Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas Makes Postseason History With Clutch Grand Slam
It looked like Tarik Skubal was on his way to yet another postseason gem, but when the presumptive AL Cy Young winner finally found himself on shaky ground, the Cleveland Guardians took advantage in historic fashion.
The Detroit Tigers held a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 5 of the ALDS on Saturday. Then, their ace loaded the bases and plunked third baseman José Ramírez to allow his first run in his last 28.0 innings.
With one out, Skubal had a chance to limit the damage when center fielder Lane Thomas stepped up to the plate. Instead, Thomas jumped on the first pitch he saw and blew the game wide open.
Thomas crushed a 396-foot fly ball to left-center field, clearing the fence for a go-ahead grand slam.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Thomas became the seventh player in MLB postseason history to hit a grand slam in a winner-take-all game. Howie Kendrick, Brandon Crawford, Buster Posey, Johnny Damon, Troy O'Leary and Bill Skowron make up the rest of the list.
Thomas is the only one on that list to hit his at home, and one of four to give his team a lead in the process, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
There are now five players in Cleveland's franchise history to hit a grand slam in the playoffs. Thomas' is the team's first since Francisco Lindor hit one in Game 2 of the 2017 ALDS.
Thomas joins Albert Belle and Elmer Smith as the only players on that exclusive list whose grand slams were also go-ahead bombs, according to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens. Belle hit his in Game 3 of the 1996 ALDS, while Smith's came in Game 5 of the 1920 World Series.
Thomas, who only hit .209 with a .657 OPS after getting traded away by the Washington Nationals this summer, is now batting .316 with a .948 OPS so far in these playoffs. The 29-year-old also hit a home run in Game 1 of the ALDS last Saturday, on top of driving in a run in Game 4.
The Guardians went on to beat the Tigers 7-3 on Saturday, advancing to the ALCS in the process. Their series against the New York Yankees is set to get underway on Monday.
