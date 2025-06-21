Cleveland Guardians' Righty Tanner Bibee Joins Pair of Hall of Famers in Wild History
The Cleveland Guardians lost 5-1 to the Athletics on Friday night as right-hander Tanner Bibee turned in a historically unusual stat line.
He took the loss, dropping to 4-7 on the season, after surrendering five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in eight innings. Because the Guardians were the visiting team, his eight-inning performance represented a complete game. He walked none and struck out 10, throwing 105 pitches in all.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
CG with 10+ K, 10+ H & 0 BB
Wild Card Era
Tanner Bibee (2025)
Roy Halladay (2010)
Randy Johnson (1997)
Johnson and Halladay are both Hall of Famers, so that's a positive group to be in for Bibee, despite the result. He now has a 3.86 ERA for the season.
The A's got a solid 7.1-inning performance from left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who gave up just one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out six. He's now 6-5.
The loss was a tough one for Cleveland, dropping them to .500 for the year at 37-37. Though they are in second place in the American League Central, they are currently on the outside-looking in of both the division and the wild card races. The A's are 32-46 and in last place in the American League West.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 10:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Logan Allen will pitch for Cleveland while Mitchell Spence pitches for the A's.
Allen has gone 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA.
