Cleveland Guardians Rookie Sets Record in Team History Despite Game 2 Loss
The Cleveland Guardians lost 6-3 against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. With the loss, Cleveland now trails the best-of-seven American League Championship Series 2-0.
The Yankees are two wins away from the World Series while the Guardians are two losses from seeing their season end.
Despite the loss, young Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio continues to make his presence felt at the plate this postseason. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4, setting a new record in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Rocchio is hitting .435 this postseason with a homer and two RBI. Ironically enough, he's known for his glove more than his bat, as he hit just .206 in the regular season with eight homers and 36 RBI. He also made a huge error in the field in Game 2, dropping a pop-up in the first inning that led to a Yankees run. That is also ironic considering that Rocchio was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award just hours before the game.
Rocchio made his debut in 2023 but played just 23 games, becoming a much bigger fixture in the lineup this season. He played in 143 games for Stephen Vogt's squad.
The two teams will be off on Wednesday for a travel day as the series shifts back to Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians have not named a starting pitcher as of this posting but the Yankees will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt. Because of the off-day, each team is able to reset their bullpens.
