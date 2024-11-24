Cleveland Guardians Rookie Cade Smith Makes History Among Canadian-Born Players

Cade Smith became the 9th Canadian to receive Cy Young votes.

Fergie Jenkins 1967, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1978

John Hiller 1973, 1974@EricGagne38 2002, 2003

Jeff Francis 2007

Erik Bedard 2007@Dempster46 2008@JohnAxford 2011

Michael Soroka 2019

Cade Smith 2024 (his 2024 debut…