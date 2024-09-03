Cleveland Guardians Slugger Continues to Re-Write History Books For Canadian Players

Fewest Gms to 100 RBI - Season by a Canadian player in MLB modern era:

106- Larry Walker (1999)

108- Justin Morneau (2006)

110- Walker ('01)

117- Jeff Heath ('38)

118- Walker ('97)

125- George Selkirk ('39)

129- Heath ('41)

130- @CleGuardians Josh Naylor (2024)

130- Morneau ('08) pic.twitter.com/xy6F6ycM0A