Cleveland Guardians Star Approaches Top of Great List in Franchise History on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez helped lead the American League to a 5-3 win on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Earning the start at third base, Ramirez went 0-for-2 but he was still part of the process for the American League team. And in addition to getting the win, he moved up a prestigious list in Guardians franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre before the game:
Turning into one of the big legends in his team's franchise history, @CLEGuardians 3rd baseman Jose Ramirez enters tonight as one of the reserves on the #AllStarGame American League side. If he gets into action, he'll snap a 5-way tie and move into a tie behind just 1 player here
The post says that Ramirez was a reserve, but he was the starter. Aside from that, he's now appeared in six All-Star Games, which puts him behind only Ken Keltner in franchise history. With the six, he is now tied with Sandy Alomar Jr. and Larry Doby for the second-most All-Star Game appearances by a Guardians player.
One of the best players in baseball over the last decade, Ramirez is now in his 12th major league season, all with Cleveland. A lifetime .278 hitter, he's got 239 homers and 823 RBI. He could conceivably hit the 250 homer mark with a good second half of the season.
This year, he's hitting .271 with 23 homers and 77 RBI. He's got 18 stolen bases and has helped lead the Guardians to a first place spot in the American League Central at the All-Star break.
