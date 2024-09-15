Cleveland Guardians Star Does Something Never Done Before in Franchise History
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez made some incredible franchise history on Saturday by doing something that's never been done before.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
José Ramírez is the first player in Cleveland's long franchise history to hit 35 home runs and steal 35 bases in a single season. This dude is absolutely amazing.
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians are now 85-64 on the season and are seeking to wrap up the American League Central title for first-year manager Stephen Vogt.
The leader of the offense, Ramirez is hitting .270 this season with the 35 homers, 107 RBI and 39 stolen bases. He's doing all of this at the age of 31.
One of the more underrated players of the last decade, Ramirez is a .278 lifetime hitter. He's popped 251 home runs and driven in 853. He helped the Guardians get to the World Series in 2016 and is working to help them get back there this year.
The Guardians and Rays will play again on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET.
Young right-hander Taj Bradley will pitch for the Rays. He's 6-10 with a 4.40 ERA but represents a lot of hope for the Rays in the future with his electric stuff. Right-hander Ben Lively will pitch for Cleveland. He's 11-9 with a 4.01 ERA.
The Guardians enter play at 3.0 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the division.
