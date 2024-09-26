Jose Ramirez is One of Only Two Players in History to Put Together a Season Like This
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.
With the win, the Guardians are now 92-67 on the season. They are just 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the top overall seed in the looming American League playoffs as well.
In the win, Guardians star Jose Ramirez carried the offense once again, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI.
While Shohei Ohtani is getting all the attention for going 50/50 this season, Ramirez is just two home runs away from his first-ever 40/40 season.
As it is, he's one of only two players in baseball history to put up a season like the one he's got.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
38+ HR, 38+ 2B & 40+ SB in a season, MLB history:
2024 José Ramírez: 38 HR, 38 2B, 40 SB
2006 Alfonso Soriano: 46 HR, 41 2B, 41 SB
2002 Alfonso Soriano: 39 HR, 51 2B, 41 SB
Ramirez is hitting .279 with the 38 homers and 115 RBI. He's carrying an .867 OPS and is likely to finish in the top five of American League MVP voting. If it weren't for Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto, he'd likely be the winner.
One of the most underrated players in baseball for the last decade, Ramirez is a .279 career hitter. He has 254 home runs and 861 RBI.
He helped the Guardians reach the World Series back in 2016 and is trying to do the same this year.
