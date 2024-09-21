Cleveland Guardians Star Joins Extremely Rare Club in American League History
The Cleveland Guardians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Friday night in St. Louis. With the win, the Guardians are now 90-65 on the season. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the top seed in the looming American League playoffs and are on the verge of clinching the American League Central title.
In the win, Ben Lively went 5.0 innings on the mound. He struck out two while giving up just one run on three hits. He's 13-9 this season with a 3.80 ERA.
Offensively, the team was led once again by All-Star Jose Ramirez. He went 3-for-4 on the night with a home run and stolen base. Ramirez now has 36 homers and 40 steals on the year, putting him in an extremely rare group in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
American League players to record a season of 35+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases:
@CleGuardians Jose Ramirez (2024 via swiping a bag in Friday's 5-1 win vs STL)
Alfonso Soriano (39-41 in 2002)
Alex Rodriguez (42-46 in 1998)
Jose Canseco (42-40 in 1988)
Bobby Bonds (37-41 in 1977)
One of the most consistent players over the last decade, Ramirez is hitting .274 this season while bringing in 109 runs. He helped the Guardians get to the World Series back in 2016 and is hoping to accomplish the same thing again.
Cleveland will take on the Cardinals again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Matthew Boyd will pitch for the Guardians against Miles Mikolas.
