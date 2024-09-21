Cleveland Guardians Star Joins Extremely Rare Club in American League History

American League players to record a season of 35+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases:@CleGuardians Jose Ramirez (2024 via swiping a bag in Friday's 5-1 win vs STL)

Alfonso Soriano (39-41 in 2002)

Alex Rodriguez (42-46 in 1998)

Jose Canseco (42-40 in 1988)

Bobby Bonds (37-41 in 1977)