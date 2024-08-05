Cleveland Guardians Star Swipes Two Bases Sunday to Move Up History Books Again

Most career games with multiple stolen bases - Player in @CleGuardians franchise history (1901-present):

85- Kenny Lofton

37- Omar Vizquel

36- Ray Chapman

28- Jose Ramirez (Via 2 so far this afternoon vs the Orioles)

27- Terry Turner

25- Elmer Flick

24- Harry Bay

21- Braggo Roth pic.twitter.com/1GmzzsKzp2