Cleveland Guardians Star Swipes Two Bases Sunday to Move Up History Books Again
The Cleveland Guardians were beaten by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon in a battle of possible ALCS teams.
The Guardians currently lead the American League Central (67-44) while the Orioles are tied with the New York Yankees at 67-46 in the American League East. Furthermore, all three teams are potentially battling for a top seed in the American League playoffs and home-field advantage, which can be critical.
Though the Guardians lost, that didn't stop superstar Jose Ramirez from moving up yet another list in franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career games with multiple stolen bases - Player in @CleGuardians franchise history (1901-present):
85- Kenny Lofton
37- Omar Vizquel
36- Ray Chapman
28- Jose Ramirez (Via 2 so far this afternoon vs the Orioles)
27- Terry Turner
25- Elmer Flick
24- Harry Bay
21- Braggo Roth
One of the most underrated players in baseball over the last decade, Ramirez has been the pillar of consistency. The 31-year-old is a six-time All-Star who earned another selection this summer. He's hitting .277 this year with 29 homers and 93 RBI and could quite possibly hit the 40-home run plateau for the first time. He's got 22 stolen bases, marking the seventh time that he's recorded at least 20 steals.
Lifetime, he's a .279 hitter who averages 28 homers a year.
While Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. appear primed to finish 1-2 in the American League MVP voting, Ramirez is primed to receive votes yet again this year. He has received votes in seven years, including four top-five finishes.
