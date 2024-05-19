Cleveland Guardians' Star Ties Impressive Baseball History on Saturday
The Cleveland Guardians crushed the division-rival Minnesota Twins on Saturday night, 11-4, at Progressive Field.
The win moved the Guardians to 29-17 while the Twins are now 24-21. Cleveland leads the American League Central by 1.5 games over the Kansas City Royals and 4.5 over Minnesota.
In the win, Guardians' star Jose Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and a run scored. The home run was his 11th of the year while the RBIs were his 39th, 40th and 41st.
Furthermore, the home run helped Ramirez tie some impressive modern baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
José Ramírez has THREE HR this year in 10+ pitch PAs, tied for the most such HR in a season since pitch counts tracked (1988), with:
2019 José Abreu
2013 Paul Goldschmidt
One of the most underrated players in baseball, the 31-year-old Ramirez is hitting .258 this season with the 11 homers and 41 RBI. He's posted a .797 OPS and has added seven stolen bases.
Lifetime, he's a .278 hitter with 227 homers and 787 RBI. Ramirez is now in his 12th major league season after debuting back in 2013. He's a five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who helped the Indians reach the World Series back in the 2016 season.
The Guardians will play the Twins again on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET. Chris Paddack gets the ball on the mound for Minnesota while Tanner Bibee pitches for Cleveland. Paddack is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA while Bibee is 2-1 with a 4.34.
