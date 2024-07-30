Cleveland Guardians Stud Ties Franchise Legend in Home Run History
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Monday night to run their impressive record to 64-42. As they have for most of the year, the Guardians lead the American League Central in a great first year for skipper Stephen Vogt.
In the win, Cleveland's offense was paced by superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored.
Ramirez's home runs were the 241st and 242nd of his career, which moved him into a tie for second place on the franchise's all-time list.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
José Ramírez now has 242 career HR, tying Albert Belle for 2nd-most in Cleveland history, behind only:
Jim Thome: 337
One of the best hitters in baseball, Ramirez is now hitting .276 with 26 homers, 85 RBI and 2 stolen bases. The 31-year-old has a .857 OPS and continues to be the driving force in the Guardians lineup.
Lifetime, Ramirez is a .279 hitter who has a .855 OPS, so he's playing right to his career averages at this point in the year. He made another All-Star Game this season and is very likely to receive MVP votes at year's end, though Aaron Judge figures to be the winner of that award at this point.
The Guardians and Tigers will play on Tuesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. Gavin Williams will get the ball for the Guardians. He's 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA. The Tigers haven't named a starter yet as of this posting.
