Cleveland Guardians Superstar Working to Join Elite Baseball History in 2024

Emmanuel Clase (0.64 ERA, 37 saves) could join the trio of pitchers to have a season with 40+ saves and an ERA under 0.75:



Zack Britton (2016)

Fernando Rodney (2012)

Dennis Eckersley (1990)



The lowest ERA in a 50-save season is 1.20 by Eric Gagné in 2003. https://t.co/q4lFQMpBKW