Cleveland Guardians Superstar on Verge of Amazing History
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to take game three of a four-game set with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night and superstar Jose Ramirez is looking to join some incredible baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Putting together yet another excellent campaign for the in 2024, Jose Ramirez comes into tonight's affair with MIN only 1 stolen base away from 40. If he gets there, he will join this list of similarly stellar seasons from a player in American League history (1901-)
Ramirez is likely destined for a top-five finish in the American League MVP voting again, courtesy of his .273 average with 35 homers and the 39 steals. Once he joins this list, he will stand alongside Bobby Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Mike Trout and Bobby Witt Jr.
One of the most underrated players in baseball over the last decade, Ramirez is a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger. He's a .278 lifetime hitter with a .352 on-base percentage. At 32 years old, he's still among the top third basemen in the league. He's a major reason why the Guardians are currently leading the American League Central and are battling with the Yankees for the top spot in the looming playoffs.
The Guardians and Twins play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Bailey Ober pitches for Minnesota while Tanner Bibee gets the ball for Cleveland.
Ober is 12-7 with a 3.90 ERA. Bibee is 11-8 with a 3.60 ERA.
