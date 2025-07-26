Fastball

Cleveland Guardians Superstar on Verge of Joining Exclusive Club in MLB History Books

José Ramírez is one stolen base away from matching a career stat line only previously achieved by Carlos Beltran, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson and Bobby Bonds.

Sam Connon

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after scoring on a grand slam by Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana (not pictured) during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
José Ramírez has settled into yet another dominant campaign in 2025, bringing his career numbers closer and closer to historic new heights.

Ramírez hit .357 with two home runs, a double, two stolen bases and a 1.383 OPS in this week's series against the Baltimore Orioles, helping the Cleveland Guardians take three out of four. Through 99 games this season, the 32-year-old third baseman is batting .297 with 21 home runs, 19 doubles, 56 RBIs, 62 runs, 31 stolen bases, a .902 OPS and a 4.4 WAR.

For his career, Ramírez is up to 276 home runs and 274 stolen bases.

According to OptaSTATS, only four players have reached 275 home runs and 275 stolen bases through their first 13 MLB seasons: Carlos Beltran, Barry Bonds, Andre Dawson and Barry Bonds. Ramírez will join that exclusive club with one more stolen base this year.

As it stands, Ramírez is the only active MLB player with at least 270 home runs, 270 stolen bases, 380 doubles and 40 triples. Of the 11 players ever to hit all of those benchmarks in the big league careers, Ramírez is one of three infielders and the only third baseman.

Ramírez and the Guardians will open up their series with the Kansas City Royals with a doubleheader on Saturday after game one was postponed on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon
