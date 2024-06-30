Cleveland Guardians Superstar José Ramírez Joins Ken Griffey Jr. in MLB History Books
Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez did more than just stay hot against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday – he also made MLB history.
Ramírez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI. His performance at the plate helped the Guardians run away with a comfortable 7-2 victory, preventing the Royals from clinching the series.
Cleveland also snapped its three-game losing streak and retained its lead atop the entire American League standings at 52-29.
As for Ramírez himself, the slugger is now batting .280 with 23 home runs, 75 RBI, 15 stolen bases, an .890 OPS and a 3.0 WAR.
Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted that Ramírez is now one of two players in MLB history ever to have 23 home runs, 75 RBI and 15 stolen bases in their first 78 appearances of a season. The other is Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., who did so with the Seattle Mariners back in 1999.
Last month, Ramírez was quoted saying he was better than Barry Bonds after he got pitched around with the bases loaded. As it turns out, he compared himself to the wrong all-time baseball legend.
Ramírez is a finalist to make his sixth career All-Star appearance this summer, and he is certainly making a push to earn his fifth Silver Slugger as well. With those kind of accolades at 31 years old, Ramírez could end up joining Bonds and Griffey in Cooperstown one day.
For his career, Ramírez is a .279 hitter with 1,415 hits, 239 home runs, 821 RBI, 217 stolen bases, an .856 OPS and a 48.5 WAR. At this pace, Ramírez could become the seventh player ever to reach 2,000 hits, 300 home runs, 1,000 RBI and 300 stolen bases.
