Guardians' Tanner Bibee Joins Rare Club in History with Dominant Performance vs. Mariners
The Cleveland Guardians shut out the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night at Progressive Field 8-0. With the win, the Guardians have evened up the three-game series at one game apiece.
Josh Taylor hit two homers to carry the offense and right-hander Tanner Bibee dominated on the mound. The righty went six innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out 12. He's now 5-2 on the year with a 3.65 ERA and he joined a rare club in team history with the performance.
Per @Jayhaykid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Tanner Bibee joins Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber as the only pitchers in Cleveland franchise history to have consecutive starts with 11+ K and 1/0 BB.
Bibee started slow this year but obviously looks as if he's turning it around. He's 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA over his last seven games. He's got 55 strikeouts and eight walks in that time.
The 25-year-old made his major league debut last season and went 10-4 for the Guardians as they finished third in the American League Central. Now, they find themselves leading the division and seeking a playoff berth under first-year manager Stephen Vogt.
Cleveland will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they finish out the season series with the Mariners. They own a 3-2 advantage over Seattle this season and this game could be important come playoff tiebreaker time if both teams finish with the same record.
Logan Allen pitches for the Guardians while Luis Castillo goes for Seattle.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.