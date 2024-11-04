Cleveland Guardians Teammates Make History Not Seen in Last Decade with Gold Glove Wins

This makes 3 straight years Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan have each won Gold Gloves.



They're the 5th pair of teammates since 2000 to win 3 straight awards:



• Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan, @CleGuardians, 2022-24

• Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy, Orioles, 2012-14

• Brett Boone…