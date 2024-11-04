Cleveland Guardians Teammates Make History Not Seen in Last Decade with Gold Glove Wins
The Cleveland Guardians won the American League Central in 2024, a great accomplishment in the first year under manager Stephen Vogt. Unfortunately, they were beaten in the ALCS by the New York Yankees, but the organization appears to be in a good spot moving forward with Vogt at the helm.
The Guardians' organizational momentum continued on Sunday night as teammates Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez both were named winners of the Gold Glove Award in the American League. With those accomplishments, they made some teammate history that hasn't been seen in a decade.
Per @MLBStats on social media:
This makes 3 straight years Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan have each won Gold Gloves.
They're the 5th pair of teammates since 2000 to win 3 straight awards:
• Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan, @CLEGuardians, 2022-24
• Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy, Orioles, 2012-14
• Brett Boone and Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners, 2002-04
• Scott Rolen and Jim Edmonds, Cardinals, 2002-04
• Andruw Jones and Greg Maddux, Braves, 2000-02
The 27-year-old Kwan also made the American League All-Star team this season. He finished with a 3.9 WAR in 122 games, missing some time for injury. Offensively, he helped carry the Guardians lineup by hitting .292 with a .368 on-base percentage.
As for Gimenez, he's known as one of the best infielders in all of baseball. He came over to the Guardians in the trade for Francisco Lindor before the 2021 season. He was an All-Star in 2022.
At the plate, he hit .252 this season. He also added nine home runs.
