Cleveland Guardians Tie Baseball History with Early Offensive Outburst on Saturday
The Cleveland Guardians shut out the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
The win puts the Guardians at two wins away from advancing to the American League Championship series, while the loss puts the Tigers at two losses away from going home.
This one was over essentially before it started, with the Guardians taking a 5-0 lead after just one inning. In fact, the Guardians had five runs before an out was recorded, tying some baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Guardians' 5 runs tie the postseason record for the most runs recorded before the first out with:
2023 D-backs: vs. Dodgers, NLDS G1
Steven Kwan doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Then, the Guardians got a walk, a fielder's choice, a single and then a three-run home run to wrap up the scoring for the frame.
The Guardians won the American League Central this season and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, so this was the first playoff game of the year for them. It was also the first playoff game ever for first-year manager Stephen Vogt.
In addition to the offense, the Guardians pitching staff was excellent. Tanner Bibee and four relievers combined for the shutout.
The two teams will be off on Sunday before getting back in action on Monday afternoon. First pitch of that game is set for 4:08 p.m. ET as Tarik Skubal (DET) pitches against Matthew Boyd, who used to pitch for the Tigers.
