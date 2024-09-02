Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Joins Rare Team History with Big Day at Plate

Kyle Manzardo is the 10th player in Cleveland history to hit his 1st 2 career HR in the same game, joining:



8/13/21 Ernie Clement

6/17/95 Herbert Perry

9/3/93 Manny Ramirez

9/7/88 Luis Medina

5/21/84 Jerry Willard

6/9/72 Jack Brohamer

6/15/49 Ray Boone

8/6/47 Hank Ruszkowski… https://t.co/mY9eWppsbh