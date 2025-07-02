Cleveland Guardians Veteran Carlos Santana Joins Exclusive Club in MLB History Books
Carlos Santana had a solid showing at the plate on Tuesday, but not anything that immediately jumps out as historic.
The Cleveland Guardians first baseman went 2-for-4 against the Chicago Cubs, leading his team in hits and total bases thanks to his leadoff double in the top of the fourth. It marked the 400th double of Santana's 16-year MLB career, even though Cleveland went on to lose 5-2.
Santana, 39, is now up to 333 home runs, 400 doubles, 1,119 RBIs and 1,315 walks in his career, totaling a 39.5 WAR in 2,157 games.
As noted by the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Santana is now one of three switch-hitters in MLB history to reach 300 home runs, 400 doubles, 1,000 RBIs and 1,300 walks in his career. Eddie Murray and Chipper Jones are the only other members of the exclusive club.s
Santana has done the majority of that damage in Cleveland, suiting up for the club between 2010 and 2017, then again in 2019, 2020 and 2025. In between those stints, Santana bounced around between the Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.
While the veteran catcher-turned-first baseman has posted a 1.3 WAR in 77 games this season, the Guardians fell to 40-43 with their fifth consecutive loss on Tuesday. They will look to break out of that funk Wednesday, with first pitch against the Cubs set for 8:05 p.m. ET.
