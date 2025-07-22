Cleveland Guardians Win as Jose Ramirez Joins Another Special Group in History
Jose Ramirez continued to climb the record books on Monday night as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 at Progressive Field.
With the win, Cleveland is now 49-50 on the season. The loss dropped Baltimore to 44-55.
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a walk, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. The home run was his 20th of the season, and gave him his seventh career 20-20 campaign.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most seasons with 20+ HR & 20+ SB:
Barry Bonds: 10
Bobby Bonds: 10
Bobby Abreu: 9
Jose Ramirez: 7
Eric Davis: 7
Carlos Beltran: 7
Ramirez, 32, is hitting .294 with the 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. One of the best players in the league, he's also carrying an .885 OPS. In addition to his 20-20 milestone, Ramirez is getting closer to other major milestones that he's likely to hit in 2026. He has 275 home runs and 919 RBIs, meaning he's closing in on 300/1000.
Beyond Ramirez, the Guardians got a 2-for-3 day from Steven Kwan, and they also got multi-hit performances from Kyle Manzardo, Bo Naylor, Carlos Santana and Bryan Rocchio.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brandon Young will take the mound for the O's while lefty Joey Cantillo takes the hill for Cleveland.
Young is 0-4 this season and owns a 7.52 ERA. Cantillo is 1-0 with a 4.17. The series will wrap up on Thursday afternoon before Cleveland plays the Royals over the weekend.
