Cody Bellinger's Home Run Friday Made Chicago Cubs Franchise History
The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, 7-2, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
With the win, the Cubs are now 23-16 on the season while the loss dropped the Pirates to 17-22. Rookie Jared Jones pitched six strong innings for the Pirates, making history in the loss, but none of that really mattered to Cubs' slugger Cody Bellinger, who made some history of his own.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cody Bellinger’s HR came on a 100.5 mph pitch
that’s the fastest pitch a Cubs player has homered off of in the pitch-tracking era (2008)
Hitting has never been harder in baseball because of the increased velocity and movement on pitches, so for Bellinger to hit this ball out says something about his bat speed, timing and overall skill level.
Though he spent some time on the injured list this year already, Bellinger is out to a .268 start for Chicago. He went 4-for-5 in that win and now has seven homers and 19 RBI in just 97 at-bats.
The former MVP is in his second year with the Cubs after signing a new contract this offseason to stay in Chicago.
The 28-year-old is a lifetime .258 hitter who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 season.
The Cubs will take on the Pirates again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. It will be one of the most anticipated games of the last 15 years as Paul Skenes is set to debut for the Pirates.
