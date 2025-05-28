Colorado Rockies Break Record For Longest Series Losing Streak in MLB History
The Colorado Rockies have notched a small handful of wins so far in 2025 – nine, to be precise – but they have still yet to truly get the better of their opponent.
In fact, it has been over eight months since the Rockies last won a series. They took two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks last September, and they haven't been able to reach those modest heights since.
That remained the case this week in Chicago, as the Rockies dropped game one of their road series against the Cubs on Monday. Then, Colorado lost 4-3 in 11 innings on Tuesday, burying the club in its 21st consecutive series loss.
According to OptaSTATS, that is good for the longest series losing streak in MLB history.
The Rockies have made all kinds of undesirable history this season, so this is nothing new for them. At the moment, Colorado is on pace to finish the year 27-135.
The Cubs have a shot to sweep the Rockies on Wednesday. First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
