Fastball

Colorado Rockies Break Record For Longest Series Losing Streak in MLB History

By dropping Tuesday's showdown with the Chicago Cubs, the Colorado Rockies made history by locking in their 21st consecutive series loss dating back to last season.

Sam Connon

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) reacts after striking out during the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) reacts after striking out during the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have notched a small handful of wins so far in 2025 – nine, to be precise – but they have still yet to truly get the better of their opponent.

In fact, it has been over eight months since the Rockies last won a series. They took two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks last September, and they haven't been able to reach those modest heights since.

That remained the case this week in Chicago, as the Rockies dropped game one of their road series against the Cubs on Monday. Then, Colorado lost 4-3 in 11 innings on Tuesday, burying the club in its 21st consecutive series loss.

According to OptaSTATS, that is good for the longest series losing streak in MLB history.

The Rockies have made all kinds of undesirable history this season, so this is nothing new for them. At the moment, Colorado is on pace to finish the year 27-135.

The Cubs have a shot to sweep the Rockies on Wednesday. First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • PIRATES OFFENSE EXPLODES: Despite entering Tuesday with the least productive lineup in MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates dug themselves out of a six-run hole to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE
  • FITTS KEEPS DEALING: Richard Fitts only lasted 3.0 innings in his return from the injured list, but he still held the Milwaukee Brewers off the board early on in their showdown with the Boston Red Sox. CLICK HERE
  • SUZUKI MAKES RBI HISTORY: Seiya Suzuki became the first MLB player to reach 50 RBIs in 2025, all while joining an exclusive list in the Chicago Cubs' franchise history books. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History