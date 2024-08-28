Colorado Rockies' Bullpen on Pace to Make History After Latest 9th inning Meltdown
Just as the Miami Marlins made history with their shocking comeback win on Tuesday night, the Colorado Rockies set themselves up to break an unsavory record by choking away another late lead.
Colorado led Miami 8-4 heading into the top of the ninth. Tyler Kinley took the mound to open the inning, and he immediately loaded the bases by allowing a double, a single and a walk.
A two-RBI double from Jake Burger made it an 8-6 contest and forced Rockies manager Bud Black to yank Kinley before he even recorded an out. Angel Chivilli hardly fared any better, as he immediately gave up a three-run home run to Jesús Sánchez.
Chivilli may have retired the next three batters he faced, but the damage had already been done. Colorado went down in order in the bottom of the ninth and Miami claimed the 9-8 victory.
This wasn't the first time the Rockies suffered a historic meltdown against the Marlins this season, either. Back on April 30, Colorado blew a 5-0 ninth-inning lead to Miami and lost 7-6 in extras.
The Rockies currently boast a 7.44 ERA in the ninth inning this season.
According to OptaSTATS, that is on pace to be the highest team ERA in the ninth inning by any MLB team over the last 50 years, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The current record belongs to the 2023 Rockies, who had a 7.17 ERA in the ninth inning.
Going one step further, the Rockies' 7.44 ninth-inning ERA is the highest by any National League team in any inning over the last 50 years, minimum 75 innings pitched.
The Rockies' league-worst 5.41 bullpen ERA from 2023 has ballooned to 5.65 so far in 2024.
Victor Vodnik has the lowest ERA in Colorado's revolving door of closers this season at 4.04, but he went on the 15-day injured list with right bicep inflammation on Aug. 21. Vodnik and Jalen Beeks, who boasts a 4.74 ERA, co-lead the Rockies with nine saves this season.
Four other Colorado pitchers have finished double-digit games this season, none of whom have an ERA below 5.56.
Chivili, a 22-year-old rookie, had actually gone 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, .143 batting average against, 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, a save and two holds in his previous six outings leading up to Tuesday. The moment he was tossed into a do-or-die scenario, though, he folded, and his ninth-inning ERA this season climbed to 8.31 in the process.
The Rockies and Marlins have two games remaining in their series at Coors Field. The two last-place teams will face off next at 8:40 p.m. ET.
