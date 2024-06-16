Colorado Rockies Do Something Never Done Before in Modern Era of Baseball History
The Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon in a lopsided 16-4 affair at Coors Field.
In the win, the Rockies had 16 hits and they did something that's never been before in the Modern Era of baseball history, which extends back to 1901.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Rockies are the only MLB team in the modern era to have one player with a multi-HR game (Hunter Goodman), another player with a grand slam (Michael Toglia) and another player with a straight steal of home (Ryan McMahon) all in the same game.
This is considering a "straight steal of home" to be a steal of home that was not aided by another runner also stealing on the play (for example, stealing home after the catcher threw to second to try to get another runner would not count as a straight steal).
The Rockies have the second-worst record in the National League and the third-worst record in baseball, so this is a nice little accomplishment for this year's struggling group. At 25-45, they have a better record than only the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox.
Five different Rockies' players had multi-hit games, led by Goodman who went 4-for-5 with five RBI.
Pirates' super rookie Jared Jones was roughed up in the defeat, lasting just 4.2 innings. He gave up six earned runs and saw his ERA balloon to 3.76.
The two sides will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:10 p.m. ET.
