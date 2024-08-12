Colorado Rockies Join Extremely Rare Baseball History with Wild Win on Sunday
The Colorado Rockies put together a historic rally on Sunday afternoon to beat the Atlanta Braves, 9-8, at Coors Field.
Colorado trailed 8-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning before scoring seven times in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.
Just how rare was Colorado's victory? Check out this note from @OptaSTATS:
Today, the Rockies became the 4th MLB team in the modern era to enter a game 30+ games under .500 & then win after trailing by 6+ runs in 8th inning or later.
08/11/2024 Rockies vs Braves
08/26/1998 Marlins at Cardinals
09/15/1977 Braves at Padres
09/08/1921 Phillies at Braves
Colorado is mired in a dreadful season at 44-75, but this was a thrilling moment for their fans at Coors Field. The rally started with a two-run homer by Jake Cave to make it 8-4. Charlie Blackmon broke home two with a single to make it 8-6 and then Ryan McMahon made it 8-7 with a single as well. Brendan Rodgers brought home the final two runs with a double to make it 9-8.
The loss was catastrophic for the Braves, who are locked in a battle for the third and final wild card spot in the National League. At 61-56, they are now just 0.5 games ahead of the Mets for that spot. They are 4.0 games behind the Padres and Diamondbacks, who are in the top spot.
The Rockies will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.