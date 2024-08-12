Colorado Rockies Join Extremely Rare Baseball History with Wild Win on Sunday

Today, the Rockies became the 4th MLB team in the modern era to enter a game 30+ games under .500 & then win after trailing by 6+ runs in 8th inning or later.

08/11/2024 Rockies vs Braves

08/26/1998 Marlins at Cardinals

09/15/1977 Braves at Padres

09/08/1921 Phillies at Braves pic.twitter.com/efvXVgwqQ5