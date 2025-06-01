Colorado Rockies Lose 8th Consecutive Game, Continue Worst Start in MLB History
No matter how close they get, the Colorado Rockies just can't seem to buy a win.
The Rockies scored first in Sunday's series finale against the New York Mets, going up 1-0 in the third. Even after giving up three runs in the bottom of the fourth, Colorado immediately answered with a game-tying home run from Tyler Freeman.
It didn't take long for the Mets to pull back ahead, as Francisco Lindor hit a homer in the bottom of that very same frame. Thanks to Juan Soto's insurance solo home run in the eighth, New York held on to win 5-3.
That moved the Rockies to 9-50 on the season, good for the worst start through 59 games in MLB history. As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the only clubs in Colorado's ballpark are the 1886 Washington Nationals, the 1895 Louisville Colonels, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and the 1904 Washington Senators.
For context, the 2024 Chicago White Sox started 15-44 before posting the worst record in the modern era at 41-121.
The Rockies are now on an eight-game losing streak, with three of those losses coming by one run and three coming by two runs. The club hasn't won a series since last September, earning them another unfavorable spot in the history books.
Monday marks the start of another series against an NL East foe, with the Rockies' road trip taking them to South Beach. Game one between Colorado and the fellow last-place Miami Marlins will get underway at 6:40 p.m. ET.
