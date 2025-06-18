Colorado Rockies Make History in Home Run-Reliant Victory Over Washington Nationals
The Colorado Rockies went down early Tuesday night, allowing the Washington Nationals to score a run on a wild pitch in the first inning.
But from that point on, the Rockies' spring-loaded bats took complete control of the contest.
Thairo Estrada got the ball rolling with a solo home run in the second, setting the stage for Michael Toglia to vault Colorado ahead with a two-run shot in the fourth. Hunter Goodman, Ryan McMahon, Toglia and Sam Hilliard each went yard in the seventh, before Mickey Moniak tacked on another homer in the eighth.
In total, the Rockies racked up seven home runs in their 10-6 victory over the Nationals. Colorado's only other hits were a double and two singles, and they scored all of their runs via the long ball.
As noted by the club's public relations account, the Rockies became just the second team since 1901 to record seven-plus home runs on 10-or-fewer- hits in a single game. The Los Angeles Angels are the only other team in the modern era to accomplish the feat, doing so against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 4, 2022.
Moniak also hit the Angels' seventh home run in that contest.
Having won three games in a row, as well as four of their last six, the last-place Rockies are hotter than they have been all season. First pitch for game three of four against the Nationals is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.
