Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins Combine to Make History With Wild Comebacks
Friday was a night for wild comebacks in the big leagues.
The New York Yankees, fresh off reloading their bullpen at the trade deadline, led the Miami Marlins 6-0 midway through the fifth and 9-4 midway through the seventh. Jake Bird proceeded to give up a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, while David Bednar blew the save and allowed a homer and RBI single that very same frame.
Both Bird and Bednar came over in deals New York made on Thursday, as did Camilo Doval. After the Yankees retook a 12-10 lead in the ninth, the Marlins tied it up thanks to an error by another deadline acquisition, José Caballero.
Doval ultimately gave up a walk-off fielder's choice, sealing the Yankees' fate for the worse. Miami never said die, and proceeded to win 13-12.
Just over 2,000 miles away, a similarly wild comeback occurred at Coors Field.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took a 9-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies in the first inning, then went up 12-4 in the fourth. Colorado cut into that lead again with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, only for Pittsburgh to vault back ahead 15-6 in the fifth.
Three doubles led to four runs later that same frame, and the Rockies found themselves down 16-12 after eight. In the bottom of the ninth, the Pirates trotted out Dennis Santana, considering they no longer had Bednar to rely on at the back end of their bullpen.
Santana got a strikeout to open his outing, but he immediately gave up a home run to Hunter Goodman, an RBI triple to Warming Bernabel and an RBI single to Thairo Estrada. Brenton Doyle put the cherry on top, delivering a walk-off home run that cemented the Rockies' 17-16 win.
According to Marquee Sports Network's Christopher Kamka, Friday marked the first time two teams allowed at least 12 runs and won on the same day since Aug. 29, 1986 – seven years before either the Marlins or Rockies had even joined MLB. The Yankees, ironically, won that day nearly 39 years ago.
The Marlins are sitting in third place in the NL East at 53-55, while the Rockies boast the worst record in baseball at 29-80. The two clubs will try to keep their momentum alive Saturday as their series against the Yankees and Pirates, respectively, continue.
Related MLB Stories
- BONDS X WALLEN: Two icons of San Francisco sports, Barry Bonds and Steve Young, were featured guests at Morgan Wallen's concert at Levi's Stadium on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- ROMAN EMPIRE DOMINATING: Roman Anthony has made a habit of getting on base through his first two months in the big leagues, achieving a feat the Boston Red Sox haven't seen in over 40 years. CLICK HERE
- CHOURIO HITS IL: There was initially hope that Jackson Chourio could power through his recent hamstring injury, but the Milwaukee Brewers' rising star will instead be out for at least the next week. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.