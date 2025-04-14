Colorado Rockies Off to Worst Start in Franchise History Following Scoreless Series
The Colorado Rockies didn't score a single run over the weekend, all but guaranteeing a record-breaking showing in all the wrong ways.
The San Diego Padres tossed three shutouts in their series against the Rockies, winning the three games by eight, two and six runs, respectively. It marked the first time in franchise history that Colorado had gone scoreless over a series of three-plus games, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Beyond that, the three defeats dropped the Rockies to 3-12 on the season, good for the worst record in MLB.
And as noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, the Rockies' -44 run differential is their worst through 15 games in franchise history. Their previous low was -36 in 2019.
Colorado also got off to a 3-12 start that season, although they followed that up with a five-game winning streak and a 28-15 record over the next seven weeks. Still, the Rockies failed to make the playoffs in 2019, thanks in large part to their 15-43 record between June 30 and Sept. 4.
The 61-101 record Colorado posted in 2024 was the franchise's worst ever, only better than their 2023 record of 59-103. The preseason PECOTA projections had the club slated for a 56-106 record in 2025, which would comfortably take over as the club's worst.
At their current pace, the Rockies are looking at a 32-130 record by the end of 2025, as well as a -475 run differential. The worst run differential in MLB's modern era belongs to the 1932 Boston Red Sox at -345, while Colorado's worst was the -247 mark they put up in 2024.
The Rockies are well on their way to a four consecutive last-place finish in the NL West, plus a seventh straight year missing the playoffs, even though the regular season started less than three weeks ago.
Colorado's next game is on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday.
