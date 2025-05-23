Colorado Rockies on Pace For Embarrassing, 'Never Before Seen' History
The first 50 games of the 2025 season are finally over for the Colorado Rockies, but unfortunately they still have 112 more to go.
After a 2-0 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on Thursday, the Rockies are now 8-42. That's far and away the worst record in baseball and it's on track to be the worst record in baseball history.
And according to Patrick Saunders, who covers the team, there's more poor history awaiting the group.
From ESPN: Colorado is on pace to finish 74 games out of first place, which would shatter the all-time record. #Rockies are also on pace to finish 58 games out of fourth place. They aren't just in the basement, they are tunneling their way to the center of the Earth.
While the Rockies have talented players like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle, they don't really have much else going for them. Top prospect Chase Dollander, one of the few reasons to be excited about the future, just went on the injured list with an ominous forearm injury as well.
Colorado hasn't made the playoffs since 2018 and has just three winning seasons since 2010.
They made the World Series in 2007, losing to the Boston Red Sox. They are one of five franchises to never win the World Series, joining the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.
And it won't get any easier for Colorado on Friday night, as they take on the New York Yankees at Coors Field. First pitch is 8:40 p.m. ET.
