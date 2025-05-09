Colorado Rockies on Wrong Side of Woeful History as Nightmare Season Continues
The nightmare season for the Colorado Rockies continued on Thursday, as they were pummeled 10-2 and 11-1 in a doubleheader by the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field.
With the losses, the Rockies are now 6-31 on the season, and they seem set to challenge the 2024 White Sox for the worst record (41-121) in the Modern Era of baseball history.
But according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy, they are already making some unenviable history:
The Rockies are the 2nd team in modern MLB history to have at least 31 losses and a run differential of -109 or worse through the first 37 games of a season, joining the 1988 Orioles.
Unfortunately for the Rockies, there doesn't seem to be much hope on the horizon, either. Top pitching prospect Chase Dollander is already up in the big leagues, and he can improve over time, but top position player prospect Charlie Condon is not close to the big leagues yet. Beyond those two, the Rockies aren't blessed with a great farm system. Colorado doesn't have great big leaguers to trade at the deadline in order to acquire prospects, either, so they appear far more hopeless than even the White Sox did. Chicago now has one of the best farm systems in the league and you can at least envision a world where they are competitive, but you can't say the same for Colorado.
It won't get any easier for Colorado this weekend, as they'll host the San Diego Padres (23-13) at Coors Field. First pitch on Friday is 8:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: