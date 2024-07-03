Colorado Rockies' OF Makes Baseball History Because of Epic Throwing Arm

Nolan Jones: 101.3 mph assist yesterday, 100.8 mph assist today



he’s the first player with a 100.0+ mph OF assist in back-to-back games under Statcast (2015)



the Rockies are the first team to have one in b2b games (from any OFs, not just same)



h/t the wizard, @JasonBernard_ https://t.co/wvb09u1vMQ