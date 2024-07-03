Colorado Rockies' OF Makes Baseball History Because of Epic Throwing Arm
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night (4-3) but you can't blame the history-making throwing arm of Rockies' outfielder Nolan Jones.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Nolan Jones: 101.3 mph assist yesterday, 100.8 mph assist today
he’s the first player with a 100.0+ mph OF assist in back-to-back games under Statcast (2015)
the Rockies are the first team to have one in b2b games (from any OFs, not just same)
h/t the wizard, @JasonBernard_
Jones threw a runner out at the plate to keep a 2-2 game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, but unfortunately Colorado surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth to lose 4-3.
The Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball at 29-56 and are set to contend with the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
The 26-year-old Jones was a second-round pick in the 2016 draft out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks. He's in the third year of his career, all with the Rockies. He had a great year in 2023, hitting 20 homers and boasting a .297 average but this year it hasn't happened for him. He's played just 42 games and is hitting .189 with three homers and 13 RBI.
The Rockies and Brewers will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET. Collin Rea pitches for Milwaukee. He's 7-2 with a 3.61 ERA. On the mound for Colorado is righty Dakota Hudson, who is 2-11 with a 5.84.
