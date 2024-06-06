Fastball

Colorado Rockies Set Awful Single-Season Record in Baseball History After Blown Lead

The Colorado Rockies are heading for one of the worst records in baseball this season. Part of the reason why? The inability to hold leads late, which has now reached historic levels.

May 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) to end the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon, 12-7, at Coors Field.

In the loss, the Rockies set an embarrassing single-season record in baseball history.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

The Rockies led 7-6 today before allowing six runs in the top of the ninth.

It was Colorado's fifth time in 2024 allowing 5+ runs & surrendering the lead in the 9th inning or later when entering that inning with a lead, which is the most in a single season in the modern era.

Considering the Modern Era extends back to 1920, that's a sad state of affairs for Colorado's bullpen. In addition to the six runs allowed in the top of the ninth, Colorado also two runs in the eighth, turning a 7-4 lead into the 12-7 defeat.

Jalen Beeks blew the save for Colorado, allowing five earned runs in 0.2 innings. It was his fourth blown save and he now owns an ERA of 4.45.

After the loss, the Rockies are now 21-40. They will battle it out with the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox for the worst record in baseball this season and will have a strong chance at landing the top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft through the lottery system.

The Rockies will start a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET as Cal Quantrill (COL) goes up against Sonny Gray (STL).

Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA while Gray is 7-3 with a 3.00.

