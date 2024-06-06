Colorado Rockies Set Awful Single-Season Record in Baseball History After Blown Lead
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon, 12-7, at Coors Field.
In the loss, the Rockies set an embarrassing single-season record in baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Rockies led 7-6 today before allowing six runs in the top of the ninth.
It was Colorado's fifth time in 2024 allowing 5+ runs & surrendering the lead in the 9th inning or later when entering that inning with a lead, which is the most in a single season in the modern era.
Considering the Modern Era extends back to 1920, that's a sad state of affairs for Colorado's bullpen. In addition to the six runs allowed in the top of the ninth, Colorado also two runs in the eighth, turning a 7-4 lead into the 12-7 defeat.
Jalen Beeks blew the save for Colorado, allowing five earned runs in 0.2 innings. It was his fourth blown save and he now owns an ERA of 4.45.
After the loss, the Rockies are now 21-40. They will battle it out with the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox for the worst record in baseball this season and will have a strong chance at landing the top pick in the 2025 MLB Draft through the lottery system.
The Rockies will start a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET as Cal Quantrill (COL) goes up against Sonny Gray (STL).
Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA while Gray is 7-3 with a 3.00.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.