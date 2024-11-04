Fastball

Colorado Rockies Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar Makes History By Snagging Gold Glove

Ezequiel Tovar became the youngest shortstop to win a Gold Glove in National League history on Sunday, capping off his breakout season with the Colorado Rockies.

Sam Connon

Sep 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) makes a throw to first to complete a double play as Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) slide into second in the seventh inning at Comerica Park.
Sep 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) makes a throw to first to complete a double play as Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) slide into second in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies gave Ezequiel Tovar a contract extension on the eve of the 2024 regular season, committing to the young shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Tovar made sure the Rockies got their money's worth, cashing in on his deal by making history right off the bat.

Rawlings Baseball revealed the 2024 Gold Glove Award winners on Sunday, and Tovar claimed the honor among National League shortstops. Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle also won a Gold Glove, doing so for the second year in a row.

Tovar, who was named a finalist back on Oct. 15, beat out the Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson and St. Louis Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn. Swanson was the NL's Gold Glove shortstop in 2023, when Tovar was a finalist as a rookie.

At 23 years old, Tovar is the youngest Gold Glove shortstop in NL history.

Tovar finished the season in the 94th percentile in Fielding Run Value and the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant. He put up a 1.9 defensive WAR and nine defensive runs saved.

There have now been 10 Rockies players and three Rockies shortstops who have won a Gold Glove since the franchise played its inaugural season in 1993. Neifi Pérez did so in 2000, while Troy Tulowitzki claimed the hardware in both 2010 and 2011.

At the plate, Tovar set career highs across the board in 2024. He hit .269 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI, six stolen bases, a .763 OPS and a 3.7 WAR, leading the NL with 655 at-bats and 45 doubles.

Colorado's front office locked Tovar down on a seven-year, $63.5 million contract in March, meaning he will have plenty more opportunities to win Gold Gloves and improve offensively throughout the remainder of the decade.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

