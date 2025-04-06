Colorado Rockies Turn First Triple Play in Last Decade of Team History, But Still Lose to Athletics
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Athletics on Saturday 7-4 at Coors Field. WIth the loss, the Rockies are now 1-7 on the year. The A's improved to 4-5 on the year.
Colorado had the worst record in the National League in 2024, only better than the Chicago White Sox, and it appears another long season is ahead in Denver, especially with the Rockies playing in one of the deepest divisions in baseball.
Alas, there was still a historic highlight in the contest for Colorado, as they turned the first triple play for the franchise since 2015.
Ryan McMahon fielded a ground ball, stepped on third and fired to second baseman Kyle Farmer, who returned the throw to first baseman Michael Toglia.
Former All-Star German Marquez took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs (three earned) over 5.0 innings. He walked six and struck out three. He's now 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
Lefty JP Sears earned the win for the A's, going 6.1 innings and striking out two. He gave up three earned runs on six hits. It's his second straight quality start after he also pitched well against the Seattle Mariners last Sunday.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Joey Estes will pitch for the A's, as he's 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. Rookie Chase Dollander will make his major league debut for Colorado. A top 30 prospect, he played his college ball at Tennessee.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE GREATS: With a three-homer game on Friday night, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is now tied for the most multi-homer games in team history. CLICK HERE:
SWINGIN' CARDS: Even though the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, the offense has been at historic levels to start the year. CLICK HERE: