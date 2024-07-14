Colorado Rockies Veteran Germán Márquez Breaks Franchise Record in Return From Injury
For the first time in nearly 15 months, Germán Márquez took the mound for the Colorado Rockies.
And just one inning into his long-awaited return, Márquez made franchise history.
The 29-year-old right-hander notched two strikeouts in the first inning against the New York Mets on Sunday. That brought him to 985 strikeouts for his career, tying Jorge De La Rosa for the most ever by a Rockies pitcher.
Márquez punched out Pete Alonso to open the second, giving him full ownership of Colorado's all-time strikeout record at 986.
Alonso got some revenge in the fourth, blasting a two-run home run off Márquez. Later that same inning, Márquez issued a bases loaded walk that put the Mets on top 3-2.
The Rockies tied things up in the top of the fifth, then Márquez got pulled in favor of Justin Lawrence in the bottom of the frame. Márquez had allowed five hits, four walks and three earned runs in 4.0 innings of work before he got the hook.
Colorado went on to win 8-5 in its final contest before the All-Star break.
Márquez was once an All-Star, earning a spot in the 2021 Midsummer Classic. He also finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and won a Silver Slugger in 2018.
The Rockies signed Márquez to a two-year, $20 million deal last fall, keeping him locked up through the end of 2025. He has played all nine of his big league seasons with Colorado.
For his career, Márquez is 65-56 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.287 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 17.6 WAR. He ranks first in strikeout-to-walk ratio, second in WHIP, second in strikeouts per nine innings, third in wins, fourth in WAR and fifth in ERA in Rockies history.
Márquez is 14 strikeouts away from becoming the 558th player in MLB history to reach 1,000. There are currently 50 active players who has reached that milestone.
