Colorado Rockies Young Gold Glover Made Wild History at Plate in 2024
At the age of 23, Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is already en elite defender. That's evidenced by his Gold Glove victory at shortstop this year in the National League.
However, Tovar still has some work to do that the plate in order to get his bat to catch up to his glove.
For instance, he made some undesirable history this year with the bat in his hands, per @CodifyBaseball:
Ezequiel Tovar set all-time MLB single season records in 2024 with 1,576 swings and 528 whiffs and those are not typos.
Now, despite all the swings-and-misses, Tovar still had a productive season, hitting .269 with 26 homers and 78 RBI. However, he had only 23 walks vs. 200 strikeouts, causing him to post a .295 on-base percentage. He had a BABIP of .344, so if that regresses towards the mean in 2025, he could be in for a tougher season.
He just has to simply make more consistent contact and has to afford himself other ways of getting on base. The Rockies appear to be one of the worst teams in baseball again in 2025 and Tovar's continued development will be one of the biggest keys for them as they look to improve.
Just 23 years old, Tovar finished 19th in the MVP voting in the National League this past season. He's on track to being the face of the franchise, if he's not there already.
He figures to be the next Rockies star infielder, following in the lines of Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Troy Tulowitzki.
