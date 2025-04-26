Colorado Rockies Youngster Joins Legendary Ty Cobb in History with Home Run Barrage
A terrible season for the Colorado Rockies continued on Friday night as they lost 8-7 to the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. With the loss, the Rockies are now 4-21 and owners of the worst record in baseball.
The Reds moved to 13-13.
Despite the loss, Rockies' youngster Jordan Beck continued his solid string of play, joining Ty Cobb in some elite baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Jordan Beck of the @Rockies is the second player in MLB history to have his first 5 homers of a season all come in a span of 2 days.
The other was Ty Cobb in 1925 (May 5-6).
Beck went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs in the loss. He also hit a home run in Thursday's Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals and hit two in Game 2.
The 24-year-old was the No. 38 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Tennessee. He made his debut nearly one year ago, on April 30, 2024.
He's hitting .282 this season with the five homers, nine RBIs and four stolen bases. He's got a .391 on-base percentage.
As for Cobb? He's one of the best players in baseball history. A Hall of Famer, he was an MVP and a 12-time batting champion. He had 4,189 hits and a .366 career average.
The Reds and Rockies will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Hunter Greene, who looks like an All-Star this year, will pitch for Cincinnati. He's 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA. Antonio Senzatela will pitch for Colorado. He's gone 1-3 with a 4.81 ERA.
The two teams will finish the series on Sunday afternoon.
Related MLB Stories
SENSATIONAL SALVY: Salvador Perez recently accomplished something not seen since Willie Mays for the Royals in a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies this week. CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS ACTION: Yasiel Puig, the former big-league All-Star, didn't take kindly to having a fastball thrown near his head while playing in the KBO. CLICK HERE:
BUDDY SYSTEM: Steven Kwan of the Guardians wore a pink wristband to let teammate David Fry know that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Here's the moment. CLICK HERE: