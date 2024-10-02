Corbin Burnes Does Something Not Seen in Last 27 Years of Baltimore Orioles History
The Baltimore Orioles lost 1-0 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon to fall behind in the best-of-three wild card series. After losing last year in the ALDS to the Texas Rangers, it would be a crushing blow for Baltimore to go out once again in their first playoff series.
Though the O's lost in Game 1, it's hard to blame starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, who did all he could. Burnes went 8.0 strong innings, giving up one run before being pulled in the ninth inning.
By simply throwing a pitch in the ninth, Burnes did something not done since Hall of Famer Mike Mussina in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Corbin Burnes is the first starter to throw a pitch in the 9th inning of a postseason game since Stephen Strasburg in 2019 WS G6
he’s the first Orioles pitcher to go at least 8 IP in a PS game since Mike Mussina in 1997 ALCS G6
Mussina is one of the best pitchers in team history, so to be paired with him is certainly an accomplishment for Burnes. Mussina spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Orioles and New York Yankees. He was a five-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glover.
As for Burnes, he allowed just five hits and had three strikeouts in his outing.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with Seth Lugo getting the ball for Kansas City against Zach Eflin.
Lugo won 16 games and was an All-Star this year while Eflin won 10.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.